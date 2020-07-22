Local

Massachusetts

Police in Canton Seek Man Missing Since February

Canton Police

Police in Canton, Massachusetts, announced Wednesday that they are looking for a man who has been missing since February.

Donald Changeau went missing from the Green Street area, near Milton and Boston, police said. He was last seen in February, but police did not specify the date.

Changeau, 39, is described as being about 5'10 and 180 pounds with brown eyes.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone who has any information or has seen Changeau is asked to call 781-828-1212.

