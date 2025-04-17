New Hampshire

Police in Manchester, NH seek public's help finding missing 13-year-old girl

Gabriela Moreira was last seen on the morning of April 9

By Marc Fortier

Manchester NH Police

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since last week.

Manchester police said Gabriela Moreira was last seen just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, April 9 at her family's home in the Candia Road area. She was wearing a light gray sweater, black leggings and Nike sneakers and was carrying a light purple backpack.

Gabriela does not have a cellphone with her and has had no contact with her family since her disappearance. She is known to spend time in the downtown Manchester area.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

