West Boylston

Police in Mass. town warn of alcohol-infused candy handed out to trick-or-treaters

At least two parents reported their children received Jose Cuervo chocolates on Halloween

By Marc Fortier

West Boylston Police

Police in West Boylston, Massachusetts, are warning parents that alcohol-infused candy was given out during trick-or-treat hours on Tuesday night.

"The West Boylston Police Department received two reports tonight of candy being given out that contained alcohol," the department said in a Facebook post on Tuesday night. "Both parties reported trick or treating in the Horseshore Dr. neighborhood."

The candy in question was a Jose Cuervo chocolate, they said. The Jose Cuervo tequila chocolates are made by Turin Chocolates and contain 1.9% alcohol.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"Please check your children's candy," police added. "The department is looking into the incident."

Anyone with information on which house the candy might have come from is asked to call West Boylston police at 774-450-3510.

More Massachusetts stories

Massachusetts Nov 1

Teen arrested in shooting death of 18-year-old student on Halloween night in Salem

Gardner 21 hours ago

Search continues for Gardner man wanted for wife's murder

This article tagged under:

West BoylstonMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us