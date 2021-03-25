Police in Middleborough Seek Missing Minor

Police in Middleborough, Massachusetts, are asking for the public to help find a missing person they described as a "juvenile female."

Talia Villalobo was last seen in the downtown area of Middleborough around 8 p.m. Wednesay, according to police, who did not give Villalobo's age.

Villalobo is described as being about 5'1 or 5'1 and weighing 110-120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, authorities said.

When she was last seen, Villalobo was wearing a white V-cut T-shirt, red checkered shorts and black Converse sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-947-1212 Ext. 0.