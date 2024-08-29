Police in Milford and Bellingham investigate thefts of 3 puppies

Police in two neighboring Massachusetts towns are investigating the thefts of puppies.

The first incident occurred Saturday in Bellingham, where two men were seen on surveillance video walking around a North Street home. Two micro American Bullies were stolen.

One of the dogs is a tan male with white on his chest, police said. The other, a tan female, has white on her chest and her head.

Each puppy is worth about $3,000, according to the Bellingham Police Department.

On Tuesday night, residents on Main Street in Milford called 911 to report that their French Bulldog was stolen.

The owners said they heard the 1-year-old dog, named My Love, cry, then discovered that she was gone.

Milford police believe the people responsible entered through a rear access door to the apartment.

My Love has a black coat with a white patch on her chest, police said.

Police in both communities are investigating, but have not confirmed a connection between the incidents.

"We understand that there's a similar incident that's going on in Milford," Bellingham Police Lt. Steven Daigle said. "Our detectives here are working with officers in Milford to see whether or not they're related or just a coincidence."

Anyone with information is asked to call Bellingham Police Department at 508-966-1212 or the Milford Police Department at 508-473-3800.