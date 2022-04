A missing 13-year-old girl from Plymouth, Massachusetts, is being sought.

Police in Plymouth say Angelina Plouffe was reported missing on March 21.

Authorities say they believe Plouffe could be with her biological mother, identified as Annamay Russo, in Dover, New Hampshire.

The Plymouth Police Department did not give a physical description of Russo, but shared a photo.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-830-4218 Ext. 234.