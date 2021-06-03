Local

Rochester Police Department

Police in Rochester, NH Investigate After Student Grabbed on Way to School

A middle school-aged female was grabbed by an older man on her walk to school

Police siren lights
wsfurlan/Getty Images

Police in Rochester, New Hampshire are seeking information after a middle school student reported being grabbed on her way to school Thursday.

According to Rochester police, the incident took place between 7:05 a.m. and 7:20 a.m on Chestnut Street in the area of the Rochester Fairgrounds. The man allegedly tried to grab her waist near some bushes.

The female student, who was not injured, reported the incident to a school resource officer upon arriving at school.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call 603-330-7128. Information can be given anonymously at 603-335-6500 or by texting CRIMES (274637).

