Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
SALEM

Police in Salem, Mass. Issue Warning After Increase in Coyote Sightings

They have received several recent reports of the animals approaching people who were walking their dogs

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Salem, Massachusetts, are issuing a warning after an increase in coyote sightings in the city of late.

In a recent Facebook post, the police department said coyote sightings are being reported "with increased frequency" across Salem and in surrounding communities. This includes several recent reports of coyotes approaching people who were walking their dogs, particularly in the South Salem/Pickman Park area.

"In some cases, it has been reported that coyotes appear comfortable around people," Salem police said.

If you do have a close encounter with a coyote, state officials say you should pick up and hold children and small pets. Don't turn your back. Instead, make loud noises and calmly back away.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Helpful tips for avoiding coyotes include:

  • Removing sources of food and water, especially at night. This includes pet bowls, fallen fruit from trees, and water in bird baths.
  • Securing garbage can lids or storing them indoors.
  • Ensuring outdoor enclosures for rabbits, poultry, birds, etc. are well secured.
  • Putting away bird feeders and leftover poultry food at night to avoid attracting rodents and other coyote prey.
  • Don't leave dogs, cats, and other pets outside unattended, especially at night.

Anyone experiencing problems with coyotes is urged to visit www.mass.gov/masswildlife or contact Mass Wildlife at 978-772-2145.

More Massachusetts stories

HINGHAM 3 hours ago

Driver in Fatal Hingham Apple Store Crash to Appear in Court Monday

Boston 4 hours ago

Pedestrian Killed After Being Hit by Van in Dorchester

This article tagged under:

SALEM
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us