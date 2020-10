A 14-year-old from Leominster, Massachusetts, has been reported missing, according to police in nearby Shirley.

Tyler Driscoll was last seen at his Leominster home between 8 and 9 p.m., Shirley Police said Thursday.

Driscoll is described as a 5'7, 150-lb white male with blue eyes and brown hair.

Police did not have a description of his clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shirley Police Department at 978-425-2642.