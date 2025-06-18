Police investigate 2 deaths in Brockton home

Two people were found dead at a home in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Few details were immediately available. Brockton police said the two adults' bodies were found at a home on North Main Street about 5:43 p.m.

They said state and local police were investigating what happened, with the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office leading the investigation.

Police didn't share more information, including whether anyone was in custody, the identity of the people who died or what's believed to have led to their deaths.