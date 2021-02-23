Local

quincy

Police Investigate 2 Robberies Near Quincy Train Station; 1 Victim Seriously Injured

One victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

By Young-Jin Kim

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Quincy, Massachusetts are seeking information after two people were robbed – including one victim who was seriously injured -- near the North Quincy train station last week.

According to police, the first robbery took place Thursday around 4:45 a.m. in the area of 95 West Squantum Street. The victim, a 69-year-old man, was walking toward the station when the he was attacked, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.  

The attacker took the man’s lunch bag, police said.  

Then, at 9:55 p.m. the same day, a 55-year-old woman was stripped of her shoulder bag while walking to the station, police said.

The woman was not injured.

Both victims were of Asian descent, police said.

Police said two witnesses captured the suspect on video and were able to return the woman’s bag to her.

Footage released by police shows the robber running with a bag. At one point, the robber -- who was being followed by a car -- tossed the bag on the street.

Police said they could not say if the two incidents were related, but that possibility was under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call 617-745-5767 or email wmonteith@quincyma.gov.

