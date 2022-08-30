Police Investigate Bomb Threat to Boston Children's Hospital

Authorities are investigating a bomb threat that was called in to Boston Children's Hospital Tuesday.

A bomb squad responded to assess the situation as officers set up a perimeter, the Boston Police Department told NBC10 Boston.

No injuries have been reported, police said.

Police have not described the nature of the threat Tuesday night or any details about what prompted their response.

It wasn’t clear if there was a connection to a recent increase in threats to the institution, which Boston Children's Hospital recently warned its staff about. The threats were tied to care the facility offers to transgender youth.

Some phone calls and emails have threatened violence against doctors and staff, and the hospital said in a statement posted to social media earlier this month, "We are deeply concerned by these attacks on our clinicians and staff fueled by misinformation and a lack of understanding and respect for our transgender community."

NBC10 Boston reached out to the hospital, which said it was referring all questions to the Boston Police Department. Police did not immediately provide any further details.