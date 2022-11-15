Police Investigate After Man Grabs Child on NH Trail

Police in Goffstown, New Hampshire, are investigating a day after a man grabbed a child on a trail.

People familiar with the Goffstown Rail Trail say by day, it's a popular place for a walk, jog or ride a bike, but by nightfall, it's best to stay away.

There are few lights, and while it's near Main Street, it's quite secluded.

"Never go at night," said Rita Lefebvre.

Monday night, a girl was walking her dog when she was grabbed by a man on the trail, according to police.

"It's really scary, but there's a lot of crazy people in the world today," said Kathy Azotea.

Investigators describe it as a violent attack, but the girl managed to get away.

"It's an unfortunate situation I wish would not have happened, and hope it never happens again," said David Pierce, the vice president of Friends of the Goffstown Rail Trail. "The town has an ordinance the rail trail is not to be used once the sun goes down."

Police say the child is OK.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the Goffstown Police Department at 603-497-4858.