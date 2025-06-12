Police investigate after man with knife drags woman into bushes in Nahant, slashing her

Police are investigating after a woman was slashed with a knife earlier this week in Nahant, Massachusetts.

The Nahant Police Department said in a Facebook post Thursday that the attack happened "in the area of the DCR halfway house." Authorities appeared to be referring to an oceanside location along Nahant Road managed by the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. Tuesday to find her suffering from non-life-threatening lacerations.

Officers learned that a man with a knife had dragged her into the bushes.

Authorities said the woman's attacker fled, noting that Massachusetts State Police are investigating.

"This is a reminder to everyone that while we strive to be proactive in our patrols, Nahant is not impervious to crime," the department wrote. "People should be aware of their location at all times and exercise good situational awareness in their surroundings."