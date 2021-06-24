Local

Police Investigate After Off-Duty Officer Shoots Teen in RI

An off-duty officer with the Pawtucket Police Department shot an 18-year-old in West Greenwich, Rhode Island, according to authorities

Police in Rhode Island are investigating the shooting of an 18-year-old man by an off-duty Pawtucket officer, West Greenwich Chief Richard Ramsay said.

The chain of events started at about 8 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 95 and ended up off the highway outside a West Greenwich pizza shop, Ramsay said. Both men were in separate vehicles.

"I believe the officer saw something on I-95 that was bad and followed, but that's under investigation," Ramsay said.

The officer fired one shot from a service weapon. The teen, a West Greenwich resident, was shot in the arm and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital and is expected to survive. The officer was not injured.

No names were released.

Ramsay did not elaborate on what happened but said there is no danger to the public.

State police are leading the investigation.

