Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

USPS Truck Hit by Bullets in Daytime Boston Shooting

Shots were fired Tuesday at the intersection of Quincy Street and Dacia Street, according to the Boston Police Department

NBC10 Boston

A postal truck was hit by bullets during a daytime shooting Tuesday in Boston.

The incident happened around 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of Quincy Street and Dacia Street, according to the Boston Police Department.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Video from the scene showed a bullet hole in a U.S. Postal Service truck.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

BOSTON 2 hours ago

Boston Mural Map: City Makes Guide to Community Artwork

Hawaii 3 hours ago

Boston Man Charged in Roommate's Death at Vacation Rental in Hawaii

No employees were injured, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said in a statement to NBC10 Boston.

Police did not say if anyone was hurt or if any arrests had been made.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONMassachusettsRoxbury
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us