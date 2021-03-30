USPS Truck Hit by Bullets in Daytime Boston Shooting

A postal truck was hit by bullets during a daytime shooting Tuesday in Boston.

The incident happened around 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of Quincy Street and Dacia Street, according to the Boston Police Department.

Video from the scene showed a bullet hole in a U.S. Postal Service truck.

No employees were injured, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said in a statement to NBC10 Boston.

Police did not say if anyone was hurt or if any arrests had been made.