Police investigate apparent homicide of 15-year-old in Lowell

Lowell Police say they responded to a report that the body of a 15-year-old girl was found in an apartment on Lawrence Street shortly after 6pm.

The Lowell Police Department on Monday, July 10, 2017.
Nicolaus Czarnecki/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Authorities are investigating an apparent homicide in Lowell, Massachusetts, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Greg Hudon.

Lowell Police say they responded to a report that the body of a 15-year-old girl was found in an apartment on Lawrence Street shortly after 6pm.

The person who found the victim also reported they saw traumatic injuries to the body, according to authorities.

According to police, when they arrived they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Shell casings were also located in the area, according to authorities.

The incident is under investigation.

