Police Investigate Attack at Mass. Ave. MBTA Station

MBTA Transit police are looking for a man accused of punching another man in the face at the Mass. Ave. MBTA station in Boston last month.

The alleged attack was on April 26 around 10:45 p.m. Police said the victim asked a man for money and to borrow a cell phone, and the man responded by punching the victim in the face.

Transit police released photos of a person of interest in the case. Anyone who recognizes the person in the photos is asked to contact police at 617-222-1050.

Get updates on what's happening in Massachusetts to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.