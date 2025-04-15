new haven

15-year-old shot and killed in New Haven

A 15-year-old was shot and killed in New Haven, according to police.

The police department said they responded to Greenwood Street in the area of Legion Avenue around 3:15 p.m. for a shooting.

Police said it is early in the investigation, but they are looking for evidence from surveillance cameras and talking to people in the community. They said it is too early to determine if there is one suspect or a group of suspects.

The young male who was killed is from New Haven and is known to police, investigators said. He was homeschooled, according to police.

No other details were immediately available.

