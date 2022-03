Two people are in the hospital after a double shooting in East Boston overnight.

Boston EMS responded to a call for the shooting around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at the corner of Border and White Streets. Two victims were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions remain unclear.

The shooting is under investigation by Boston police. No further information was immediately available.

