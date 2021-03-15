Local

Police Investigate Double Shooting in Maine

Maine State Police and Sanford police are investigating Sunday's incident

By Associated Press

One man was shot in the chest and another man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Wells, Maine, according to police.

Shaun Simmons, 57, of Wells, took his own life as police officers were responding Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police found another man with a gunshot wound. William Ness, 71, of Wells, was transported by LifeFlight helicopter to Portsmouth Regional Hospital in New Hampshire, according to police.

Maine State Police and Sanford police are investigating. No further information was immediately available.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

