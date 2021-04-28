Man Shot in Dudley Home Invasion

A 27-year-old man was shot in his home in Dudley, Massachusetts overnight, according to authorities.

A woman and children were inside the first floor apartment at 12 Green Street when it was broken into around midnight, according to Dudley Police Chief Steve Wojnar.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

There was a confrontation between the man and the person or persons who broke in and later fled the scene on foot. The man was taken to UMass Medical Center in Worcester with a gunshot wound and is expected to survive.

"Definitely serious condition but looks like he should be able to recover at this point," the chief said. "We're actively looking for anybody that's involved."

#BREAKING: Dudley, Ma police searching for suspects after a 27 y/o man shot during home invasion overnight on Green St.; woman and children also in the home. The victim is expected to survive. #NBC10 pic.twitter.com/07m2EUUXx6 — Monica Madeja NBC10 Boston (@MonicaNBCBoston) April 28, 2021

Police are asking anyone in the area with any information to come forward.

When asked whether there is a concern for the general public, the chief said the break-in and shooting was "not a random act."

"It doesn't appear to be a random act at this point," Wojnar said. "Certainly we have asked everybody to just take necessary precautions and call us if there's any issues, but at this point in time it looks like it's not a random act."