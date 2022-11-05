Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
brockton crash

Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Brockton

The crash happened in the area behind 587 Centre Street.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday afternoon in Brockton, Massachusetts.

The crash happened in the area behind 587 Centre Street.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

brockton crashMassachusettsBrockton
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us