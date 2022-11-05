LocalIn-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area. brockton crash Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Brockton The crash happened in the area behind 587 Centre Street. By Irvin Rodriguez • Published 1 hour ago • Updated 1 hour ago NBC Connecticut Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday afternoon in Brockton, Massachusetts. The crash happened in the area behind 587 Centre Street. The investigation is ongoing. Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts. This article tagged under: brockton crashMassachusettsBrockton