Police investigate report of shots fired in Malden

Authorities are investigating an incident where shots were fired in Malden, Massachusetts on Sunday morning.

Malden Police say they responded around 9:35 a.m. in the area of 31 Prentiss Street to a report of "shots fired".

After investigating, shell casings were located on the property, according to authorities.

Malden PD requested a Special Operations Unit to do a sweep of the home to ensure there were no injured, police say.

According to police, they do not believe this is a random act.

The incident remains under investigation.