Police investigate report of shots fired in Malden

File image of police car lights.
Authorities are investigating an incident where shots were fired in Malden, Massachusetts on Sunday morning.

Malden Police say they responded around 9:35 a.m. in the area of 31 Prentiss Street to a report of "shots fired".

After investigating, shell casings were located on the property, according to authorities.

Malden PD requested a Special Operations Unit to do a sweep of the home to ensure there were no injured, police say.

According to police, they do not believe this is a random act.

The incident remains under investigation.

