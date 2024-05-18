Cambridge

Sexual assault reported in Cambridge, police investigating

The victim told responding officers that the assailant was a masked man with a knife, Cambridge police say

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC10 Boston

An alleged sexual assault that happened Friday night in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is under investigation.

Cambridge police say officers responded to the Cambridgepark Drive area around 9:18 p.m. for a report of an assault in progress. The victim told officers that the assailant was a masked man with a knife.

Detectives are processing a crime scene that is in a restroom of a commercial building, police say, and they are working with Massachusetts State Police to identify and locate a suspect in the case.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambridge's criminal investigations unit at 617-349-9151, or online at cambridgepolice.org/TIPS.

​Police are also reminding residents to call 911 immediately if they ever feel threatened or see any suspicious activity.

Cambridge
