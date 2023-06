Police are investigating an incident where a rock struck a windshield in East Boston, Massachusetts on Friday night.

Authorities were called to 933 Bennington Street for a vandalism in progress reported.

Police say that a rock had struck the windshield of a vehicle.

There were no arrests or injuries reported.

The investigation is ongoing.