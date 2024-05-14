Mattapan

Police investigate rollover crash in Mattapan

A crash left a vehicle on its roof Tuesday on Hiawatha Road in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

A vehicle rolled over Tuesday evening in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood.

The crash happened on Hiawatha Road. A man who lives nearby told NBC10 Boston he ran out after hearing it.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

"I was in the house watching the game tonight, and I just heard something going crazy down the street," Al Humber said. "I came out here and I saw this accident."

Humber said people in the area ran over to help get the driver out of the car, and that he used a device to smash the window.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police did not have any word on injuries. They said the cause of the crash was under investigation.

This article tagged under:

MattapanMassachusettsBoston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us