BOSTON

Police Investigate Deadly Roxbury Shooting

The investigation has closed the area at the intersection of Wyoming and Wabeno streets

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

Boston police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city's Roxbury neighborhood Wednesday.

Police did not immediately provide additional information on the victim or circumstances of the shooting.

The investigation has closed the area at the intersection of Wyoming and Wabeno streets.

The nearby Trotter School was put in a "Safe Mode" lockdown for about 10 minutes during the initial response, but that lockdown has since been lifted.

There has been an uptick in violent crime in the city, concerning those who live and work there. There have been recent violent attacks in Downtown Crossing, Chinatown, Roxbury, and other neighborhoods. Many have involved guns.

Overall, some violent crimes in the city like homicides and robberies are slightly down from last year, but other forms of violence are on the rise. Aggravated assaults have jumped by 13%, burglaries at businesses are up 66% and car thefts have risen by 35%.

Three minors accused of assaulting a woman in Downtown Crossing have now been arrested after a separate attack at a McDonald's in Roxbury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

