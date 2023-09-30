Police investigate shooting at Lexington home

Authorities are investigating a shooting Friday evening in Lexington, Massachusetts.

The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office confirmed that a shooting occurred on Keeler Farm Way, but did not say how many people were shot.

"The involved parties, who are known to each other, have been transported to the hospital," the DA's office said in a statement to NBC10 Boston.

The house is a rental and is owned by the Lexington Housing Assistance Board, which rents out 80 homes in the town to low- and middle-income households.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Board says a woman lives in the home and she's been there for a number of years.

Investigators had it surrounded and roped off late into the night. They have not said who was involved in the shooting and what the motive may have been.