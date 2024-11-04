Hartford

3-year-old hospitalized, man dead after drive-by shooting in Hartford, Conn.

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A 3-year-old was taken to the hospital and a man has died after a drive-by shooting in Hartford Monday evening.

The shooting happened during rush hour in the area of Pleasant and Main streets near Dunkin' Park and Capital Preparatory Magnet School.

A car was stopped at a red light when another vehicle pulled up and the driver started shooting at them, according to police. The car then drove off.

The driver that was shot was taken to a local hospital where he later died. His identity is unknown at this time.

A 3-year-old boy was in his car seat when a bullet was fired inches away from his head, authorities said.

The young boy was taken to the hospital to be evaluated but was unharmed, police said.

Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert described the shooting as very brazen and concerning. He said there are still a lot of unanswered questions.

It's unclear if the drivers knew each other.

The shooting is under investigation. This marks the city's 16th homicide of the year.

Hartford
