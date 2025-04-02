Police investigate shooting in Maine

Maine State Police say they are investigating a shooting in Sabattus, near the Lisbon town line.

Details were limited, but police say the shooting took place Wednesday at the intersection of Middle Road and King Road.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

There is no danger to the public, police said.

Part of the road was closed, and police asked people to avoid the area.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

No further information was immediately available.