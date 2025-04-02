Maine

Police investigate shooting in Maine

News Center Maine

Maine State Police say they are investigating a shooting in Sabattus, near the Lisbon town line.

Details were limited, but police say the shooting took place Wednesday at the intersection of Middle Road and King Road.

There is no danger to the public, police said.

Part of the road was closed, and police asked people to avoid the area.

No further information was immediately available.

