Police Investigate Shooting Near Brockton Restaurant

One person was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries

One person was shot in the arm after a large group of people were arguing outside of a restaurant in Brockton, Massachusetts, police said.

Brockton Police were called around 12:54 a.m. Monday for a reported person shot near Luanda Restaurant at 453 Centre Street.

One person was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are investigating.

