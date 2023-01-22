Police Investigate Shots Fired in Norwood

Police are investigating an incident in Norwood, Massachusetts early Saturday morning.

Police say they were called at around 3 a.m. asking for help on Folan Avenue.

Police say they heard gunshots as soon as they arrived on scene, then saw a car racing towards them from the 911 caller’s address. One officer who was in the street shot at the car but the driver sped off.

It appeared that no one was hit by the gunfire, according to authorities.

The Police chief said that the two people who were shooting know each other.

Two cars were towed from the scene. The investigation is ongoing.