Buildings were evacuated and a person was in custody after police located a suspicious device in Manchester, New Hampshire Wednesday.

Manchester police said buildings on Cypress Street were evacuated as a precaution and a bomb squad would "take a look at the device."

A suspicious device was located in the area of the Cypress Center. As a precaution area buildings have been evacuated and the NHSP bomb squad will be responding to take a look at the device. One person is in custody. pic.twitter.com/VKyFgHFJNq — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) June 9, 2021

Police say they did not need to evacuate nearby Elliot Hospital but did evacuate some nearby businesses and homes.

No further information was immediately available.