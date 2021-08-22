Local

Police Investigate Tagging of Residence with Racial Slur and Symbol in Sandwich

Police say it appears to be an isolated incident

Police in Sandwich, Massachusetts, are investigating the tagging of a residence with a racial slur and symbol.

On Sunday, police responded to a call on Race Lane in south Sandwich. Police say the caller reported coming home and discovering spray painted words and a symbol on her garage. One of the symbols was a swastika.

The victim says the tagging could have been done by someone known to her over another issue and could be racially motivated, according to police. 

Officers completed a canvas of the area and say the incident likely happened overnight. Right now, they sa iidt appears to be an isolated event. 

"This post has been generating considerable conversation regarding this incident and racism in Sandwich. The concern of the Sandwich Police Department is for the victims of this crime," the department wrote in the comment section of the post.

"The Sandwich Police Department promises a diligent investigation to identify the perpetrator and their motive."

