Police Investigating 3 Overnight Shootings in Boston

Boston police said Saturday they are investigating three separate shootings that happened overnight.

Police said the first shooting happened at about 10:15 p.m. in Hyde Park on River Street. Officers found one person shot and the male victim, whose age wasn't given, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim is expected to survive, according to police.

Police were then called to the corner of Kingston and Bedford streets in downtown Boston, near the Financial District, for reports of shots fired at around 2:45 a.m.

Police said ballistics were recovered but no further information was provided.

At around 3:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on Almont Street. Police said two male victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

One had life-threatening injuries while the other victim's injuries were not as serious. Both victims were taken to a local hospital.

Investigations are ongoing, according to police, and no arrests have been made.