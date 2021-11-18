Local

New Hampshire

4-Year-Old NH Boy Injured After Shooting Himself in the Hand

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. at an apartment building on North Stark Highway

By Marc Fortier

A 4-year-old boy was injured when he accidentally shot himself in the hand with a gun on Thursday morning in Weare, New Hampshire, police said.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. at an apartment building on North Stark Highway.

The shot reportedly went through the child's hand and came to rest in a nearby wall.

Weare police Lt. Frank Hebert said they are still investigating how the child got a hold of the handgun, but said it was not secured properly.

The Division for Children, Youth and Families has been notified. He would not comment on whether charges will be filed, saying only "we have a direction we're going in."

The boy's mother and grandmother were home at the time. Hebert said the family is cooperating with the investigation.

The child was taken by ambulance to Concord Hospital, but their condition was not immediately known.

In addition to police, the Hillsborough County Attorney's Office was also at the scene investigating.

