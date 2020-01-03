Local
Body Found

Police Investigate After Body Found Outside Boston School

Boston police said the death did not seem suspicious

By Young-Jin Kim

Authorities were investigating Friday after a body was found outside Madison Park Vocational High School in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

Boston police said the body was found at the school at 75 Malcolm X Boulevard, Friday. They said the death did not seem suspicious.

Aerial footage showed a section of campus cordoned off with police tape and authorities investigating.

Students were on winter break and scheduled to return to classes Monday, according to the district's calendar.

