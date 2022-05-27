Local

Police Investigating After ‘School Shooter' Signs Found in 3 NH Towns

The signs were found Friday in Barnstead, Epsom and Pittsfield

By Marc Fortier

NH Department of Safety

Police are investigating after multiple signs indicating a "school shooter" were found in three New Hampshire towns.

The New Hampshire Department of Safety said it is working with local law enforcement to investigate after the signs were found Friday in Barnstead, Epsom and Pittsfield. All three towns are located close together, just east of Concord.

Officials said they have not received any information indicating there are any imminent threats, but state and local law enforcement are present at all schools within these towns on Friday. An increased police presence will remain at the schools until it is determined that there are no credible threats, authorities said.

The signs were spotted just days after Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 children and two adults dead and has schools across the country on high alert.

A photo of one of the signs showed what appeared to be a common paper plate with the words "School Shooter!" written in black ink. Police said they blurred out what appear to be additional words "to protect the integrity of the investigation."

Source: New Hampshire Department of Safety

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireUvaldePittsfieldTexas school shootingBARNSTEAD
