Mansfield

Person Fatally Shot in Mansfield, Police Investigating

There is no threat to the public, Mansfield police said, but didn't provide information on what took place

By Irvin Rodriguez and Asher Klein

Police at the scene of a deadly shooting in Mansfield, Massachusetts, on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
NBC10 Boston/Stringer

A person was fatally shot in Mansfield, Massachusetts, police said Saturday.

Details on what took place on W. Church Street near Rumford Avenue weren't immediately available. State police confirmed that their homicide detectives were helping local police at the scene.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office for more information.

Local police confirmed they were working the scene and said there was no threat to the public but didn't provide information on what took place.

No other information has been released.

A police official on scene told The Sun Chronicle newspaper that two people were detained in the wake of the shooting.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

