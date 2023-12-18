Maine

Police investigating armed robbery at Maine cheese shop

They did not say what, if anything, was stolen

By Marc Fortier

Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a cheese shop in Biddeford, Maine, over the weekend.

Biddeford police said they responded to a report of an armed robbery just before 3 p.m. Sunday at Nibblesford Cheese Shop at 5 Washington St. It was reported that a gun was shown during the incident.

Police did not say what, if anything, was stolen.

Nibblesford posted a message on its Facebook page Sunday thanking everyone for reaching out.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"Everyone is fine but we were robbed at gun point," they added.

The investigation led to the arrests of 51-year-old Russell Pease, of Old Orchard Beach. He was arrested in Old Orchard Beach with assistance from Old Orchard Beach police.

Pease was charged with robbery, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a scheduled drug. Bail was set at $25,000 and he was taken to York County Jail pending a future court hearing.

This article tagged under:

Maine
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us