Police investigating assault near high school in East Boston

Boston Public Schools said they weren't sure if any of those involved were students

By Marc Fortier

Police are investigating an assault that occurred near a high school in East Boston on Tuesday morning.

Boston police said they received a call around 10:48 a.m. for a report of a male subject who had been assaulted by two other males on White Street near East Boston High School. The ages of the victim and suspects were not released.

Police said Boston Emergency Medical Services responded, but there was no information on the extent of the injuries.

A spokesperson for Boston Public Schools said the incident didn't happen at the high school, but in the neighborhood. They were not sure if any of those involved in the incident were students.

No further details were released.

