Arrest Made in Saugus Bank Robbery

Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a bank robbery in Saugus, Massachusetts, on Monday.

The incident reportedly happened early Monday afternoon at the Eastern Bank branch at 605 Broadway.

Saugus police said they received a panic alarm from Eastern Bank shortly before 12:30 p.m. A robbery had reportedly occurred. The suspect passed a note but did not show a weapon.

A short time later, police received a call about a suspicious male who was looking for a ride in a nearby parking lot.

The man was taken into custody soon after, and the money that was stolen was recovered. The suspect did not have a weapon on him.

The suspect has been identified as Gary Lacey, 48, of Tewksbury. He will be charged with two counts of unarmed robbery because he robbed two bank tellers, police said.

No further information was immediately available.