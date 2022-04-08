Local

Worcester

Police Investigating Bomb Threat at Worcester Islamic Center

Worcester police noted that they will have extra patrols at religious institutions as Passover and, Easter approach and Ramadan continues

By Thea DiGiammerino

Authorities are investigating a mob threat that was called in the Alhuda Academy at the Worcester Islamic Center on Thursday.

Worcester police said officers responded to the facility at 248 East Mountain St. Around 1:45 p.m. Units from Worcester police, WPI and Massachusetts State Police, including K9s, responded to search the area and found nothing suspicious.

The threatening calls came from one phone number, police said. The calls are under investigation by the Joint Terrorism Task Force.

This article tagged under:

WorcesterMassachusettsbomb threatworcester Islamic center
