Police Investigating Break-ins at Newton Pizza Shop

A pizza shop in Newton, Massachusetts, has been broken into twice in the past 10 days, police said.

Newton police confirm they are investigating both incidents at Stone L'Oven Pizza, located at 1649 Beacon St.

The first break-in occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, March 10. The second happened around 12:41 a.m. on Sunday, March 19. Investigators believe both incidents are connected.

Police say the suspects gained entry into the pizza place after smashing a window on the front door and then they stole multiple bottles of liquor.

The store's door was boarded up Sunday, with a posted sign reading, "COME IN, WE ARE OPEN!" Please excuse the plywood while we get our door fixed."

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 617-796-2104 or leave a message on the anonymous tip line at 617-796-2121.