Maine

Police investigating death of 3-year-old boy found outside in the snow in Maine

An autopsy is expected to be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death

By Marc Fortier

A Maine State Police cruiser.
Maine State Police

Police in Maine are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy who was found outside in the snow on Sunday morning.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call around 8:30 a.m. Sunday from a residence on Exeter Road in Corinna, a town of about 2,200 residents in central Maine. The caller said her 3-year-old nephew was missing from the family home.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The child was later found by his father outside in the snow, a distance from the residence. Police and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene, but the boy died of his injuries, which investigators said were consistent with exposure to the elements.

Members of the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit also responded ot the scene and are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the child's death. They worked throughout the day Sunday, with assistance from the sheriff's office and the state Department of Helath and Human Services.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The boy's body was taken to the chief medical examiner's office in Augusta, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death. His name has not been released by authorities.

No further details have been released.

More Maine news

Maine Jan 12

20-year-old killed in Maine crash; passenger seriously injured

Maine Jan 7

Maine man sought in murder found in sailboat in San Diego

This article tagged under:

Maine
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us