Police Investigating Death of 3-Year-Old in Maine on Christmas Morning

Maine State Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old child on Christmas morning in the town of Edgecomb.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, state police said the Lincoln County Communications Center received a 911 call from a residence on Route 1 in Edgecomb about a child who was not breathing. Rescue crews and sheriff's deputies responded to the residence and took the child to Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta, where they were pronounced dead.

Edgecomb, which has a population of about 1,100 people, is located in Lincoln County, about 10 miles north of Boothbay Harbor.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was contacted, which is the protocol in all child deaths in the state. Detectives and evidence response technicians responded and worked late into the night and all day Monday.

An autopsy was conducted by the chief medical examiner on Monday, but state police said the cause and manner of death are being withheld at the request of the attorney general's office.

The investigation into the child's death is ongoing.