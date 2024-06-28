Police investigating death of teen crushed by car in Vermont high school parking lot

Police are investigating the death of a Vermont teen who was crushed by a car he was working on in the parking lot of a local high school on Thursday afternoon.

Vermont State Police said they responded to a 911 call around 4:10 p.m. Thursday for an individual who was stuck underneath a car in the parking lot of Mount Mansfield Union High School in Jericho. Troopers responded to the scene and immediately began to render aid.

The victim, identified as 18-year-old Silas Salyer, of Underhill, was taken by ambulance to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, where he later died.

State police said their investigation determined that Salyer was working on his car in the school parking lot when the jack holding up the vehicle collapsed.

No further details were released.