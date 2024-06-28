Vermont

Police investigating death of teen crushed by car in Vermont high school parking lot

Silas Salyer, 18, of Underhill, was working on his car in the school parking lot when the jack holding up the vehicle collapsed

By Marc Fortier

Shutterstock

Police are investigating the death of a Vermont teen who was crushed by a car he was working on in the parking lot of a local high school on Thursday afternoon.

Vermont State Police said they responded to a 911 call around 4:10 p.m. Thursday for an individual who was stuck underneath a car in the parking lot of Mount Mansfield Union High School in Jericho. Troopers responded to the scene and immediately began to render aid.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The victim, identified as 18-year-old Silas Salyer, of Underhill, was taken by ambulance to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, where he later died.

State police said their investigation determined that Salyer was working on his car in the school parking lot when the jack holding up the vehicle collapsed.

No further details were released.

More Vermont stories

Vermont Jun 26

Vermont to pay $175,000 to man after he was arrested and charged for flipping off a trooper

Vermont Jun 26

Vermont State Police looking for whoever stole town's front-end loader and used it to steal ATM

This article tagged under:

Vermont
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us