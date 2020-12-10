Man, 21, Charged With Murder in Deaths of 2 Relatives at Middleboro Home

Police on Thursday said a 21-year-old man had been charged with murder after authorities found two of his relatives dead in the Middleboro, Massachusetts home where he lives earlier in the day.

Ryan True was arrested without incident Thursday morning after police found the bodies of the two people -- a male and female -- in the home at 3 Highland Street, Middleboro Police Chief Joseph Perkins said.

Middleboro police responded to the home around 6:30 a.m. for a well-being check after receiving a call that one of the people in the home had not reported to work.

Police did not immediately reveal the names of the victims but said they were related to True without elaborating on the nature of the relationships.

Perkins said police "made contact with" True and arrested him at a location separate from the home shortly after discovering the bodies.

NBC10 Boston SkyRanger was over a Middleboro home Thursday morning where Massachusetts State Police and local police are investigating a double homicide.

True has been charged with two counts of murder was was in the custody of Middleboro police.

"This is a tragic and horrifying situation for, obviously, the family of the deceased and also here in the town of Middleboro," said Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz. "This is a beautiful little community and this doesn't happen here very often."

Cruz said he expected True to be arraigned Thursday or Friday.

NBC10 Boston SkyRanger was over a Middleboro home Thursday morning. Aerial footage showed multiple police vehicles in the driveway, detectives on scene and numerous evidence markers.

Massachusetts State Police and Middleboro police are working jointly on the death investigation, according to Cruz.

⁦@NBC10Boston⁩ SkyRanger over the scene of a double homicide in Middleboro - expecting an update at noon from authorities - ⁦@DianeNBCBoston⁩ & ⁦@KatNBCBoston⁩ will have the latest on the investigation pic.twitter.com/dA7UI6VjWI — Scott MacEachern (@smaceachernNBC) December 10, 2020

Family members of the victims have started to gather in the parking lot of the Middleboro Police Department.

Middleboro police are expected to provide an update around noon, the district attorney said.

No further information was immediately available.