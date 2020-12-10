Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Middleboro

Man, 21, Charged With Murder in Deaths of 2 Relatives at Middleboro Home

Police said Ryan True was arrested without incident Thursday morning in connection with the death of two of his relatives

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police on Thursday said a 21-year-old man had been charged with murder after authorities found two of his relatives dead in the Middleboro, Massachusetts home where he lives earlier in the day.

Ryan True was arrested without incident Thursday morning after police found the bodies of the two people -- a male and female -- in the home at 3 Highland Street, Middleboro Police Chief Joseph Perkins said.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire 1 hour ago

NH House Speaker Dick Hinch Died of Coronavirus, Autopsy Finds

Maine 3 hours ago

A Maine Farm No One Has Ever Heard of Received $1.2M PPP Loan

Middleboro police responded to the home around 6:30 a.m. for a well-being check after receiving a call that one of the people in the home had not reported to work.

Police did not immediately reveal the names of the victims but said they were related to True without elaborating on the nature of the relationships.

Perkins said police "made contact with" True and arrested him at a location separate from the home shortly after discovering the bodies.

NBC10 Boston SkyRanger was over a Middleboro home Thursday morning where Massachusetts State Police and local police are investigating a double homicide.

True has been charged with two counts of murder was was in the custody of Middleboro police.

"This is a tragic and horrifying situation for, obviously, the family of the deceased and also here in the town of Middleboro," said Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz. "This is a beautiful little community and this doesn't happen here very often."

Cruz said he expected True to be arraigned Thursday or Friday.

NBC10 Boston SkyRanger was over a Middleboro home Thursday morning. Aerial footage showed multiple police vehicles in the driveway, detectives on scene and numerous evidence markers.

Massachusetts State Police and Middleboro police are working jointly on the death investigation, according to Cruz.

Family members of the victims have started to gather in the parking lot of the Middleboro Police Department.

Middleboro police are expected to provide an update around noon, the district attorney said.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

MiddleboroMassachusettshomicidekillingdouble homicide
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us