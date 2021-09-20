Police Search for Gunman in Norwood Drive-by Shooting

A man was shot multiple times outside of a car in a drive-by-shooting in Norwood, Massachusetts, and flown to a Boston hospital Sunday evening, police said.

Police are searching for the gunman as they investigate the shooting, which was reported outside of a multi-family home on Sturtevant Avenue. Neighbors said they were watching the New England Patriots game and heard between six and eight gunshots. They said they initially thought it was just fireworks.

One neighbor said they saw a male victim laying in the street.

“Typically we don’t have many shootings here," Norwood Police Chief William G. Brooks III said. "You can see this is a nice quiet neighborhood, hard working people, and obviously they’re disturbed by what’s occurred here. Sorry they had to go through this and this happened.”

Brooks said the shooting victim was alive at the scene. He was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

Brooks said the public is not at risk.